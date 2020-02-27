Two arrested for damaging and stealing fencing around Jefferson County cemetery

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men for destroying and stealing fencing that surrounded a 200 year old cemetery.

The suspects are 43-year-old Elijah Hoggart and 58-year-old Theodore Merrick, both of Natchez.

According to Sheriff James Bailey, the incident happened at Wood Cemetery located on River Road in Church Hill. Investigators said they discovered that some of the antique fence poles were being sold at a salvage business in Adams County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department worked together to arrest Hoggart and Merrick. They were charged with multiple offenses. The men will also be charged for possession of stolen property in Adams County.

Sheriff Bailey said the fence poles and other items from the cemetery were found in a vehicle that was occupied by the two men.