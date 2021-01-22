Two arrested for taking copper, other metals from Adams County property

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies arrested two men for taking copper and other metals from Adams County owned property.

Investigators responded to a location on Carthage Point Road on Thursday, January 21. They found Steven Vanwinkle, 40, and Charles D. Case, Jr., 18, at the scene.

The two men were charged with felony malicious mischief for damages to a transformer and brass gate valves. The transformer was valued at $9,500, and the brass gate valves were valued at $9,700.

Steven Vanwinkle

Charles D. Case, Jr.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.