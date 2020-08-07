Two arrested for trafficking 400 pounds of marijuana in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies arrested two men for allegedly trafficking 400 pounds of marijuana.

According to investigators, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a pickup on Tuesday, August 4. The traffic stop happened at mile marker 119 on I-55 South. Deputies said the pickup was pulling a travel trailer with an expired tag.

The driver was identified as Aaron Abernathy, 42, of Flora. During an interview, deputies became suspicious of Abernathy and his passenger, Esteban Molina-Torres of Spokane, Washington. Deputies said the two consented to a search of the vehicle.

A K-9 alerted on the presence of narcotics. Deputies said they found 400 pounds of marijuana concealed in a false compartment of the travel trailer.

Both suspects were arrested for trafficking of a controlled substance. Abernathy was also charged with an expired tag. Their bond has been set at $100,000 each. The suspects are being held at the Madison County Detention Center. Deputies said Molina-Torres also has a hold by ICE.

Aaron Abernathy

Esteban Molina-Torres

