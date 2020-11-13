Two arrested in Mississippi for fatal shooting of Arkansas police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the U.S. Marshals arrested two suspects in Mississippi in the shooting death of Police Officer Travis Wallace with the Helena-West Helena Police Department in Arkansas. The shooting happened on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals were requested to assist in the apprehension of the primary suspect, Latarius Howard, 29, of Helena-West Helena, and suspected accomplice Bruce Hillie, 24, of Indianola, Mississippi.

According to investigators, Howard had fled the state to Mississippi. They found and arrested him without incident at a residence on Bryant Street in Shaw, Mississippi, early Friday morning.

Information was also developed on Hillie’s whereabouts, and U.S. Marshals arrested him at a residence on Henderson Street in Indianola early Friday morning. The vehicle believed to be used in the officer shooting was located at the Henderson Street address and was towed and placed in the custody of Arkansas authorities.

