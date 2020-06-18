Two arrested in storage unit burglaries in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men in connection with break-ins at the Red Dot Self-Storage at 3434 Wisconsin Avenue.

Police said Christopher Shaun Johnson, 34, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of Commercial Burglary. He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter on Wednesday where his bond was set at $15,000.00. Johnson was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Timothy Ray Wilkerson, 29, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of Commercial Burglary. He is currently being held without bond until he appears before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, June 19, 2020.

