Two Back to School Celebrations in Jackson on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A pair of back to school celebrations are set for Saturday (7/26/19) in Jackson. There will be plenty of food and fun happening around the Metro as we gear up for the new school year.

A-A-R-P is hosting a back to school party from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

it will be at Kirksey Middle School.

There will be food, free uniforms and school supplies.

Later in the day, the city of Jackson will host its back to school bash.

That will be at the Convention Complex from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m.

J-P-S will have booths at both locations to get children registered for school.

Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene says, “So several organizations are really pitching in to make sure that young people have the clothing and the supplies, and that they are excited to come back to school, which is an amazing thing.”

When registering children for school, parents need two proof of residency documents and a certified copy of the child’s long form birth certificate.