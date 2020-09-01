Two brothers arrested in Copiah County murder

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies arrested two suspects in connection to a murder.

Investigators said they found Keith Bryant in the roadway near West Gallatin Road in Hazlehurst on August 28. He died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on August 30.

Deputies arrested Dannie Goods, 50, and Keith Goods, 41, in connection to the case. The two brothers have been charged with murder.

Dannie Goods

Keith Goods

