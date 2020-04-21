Breaking News
Two burglary suspects captured in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office announced two burglary suspects were captured on Tuesday morning in Laurel at two different locations. 

Chandar Modica, 38, was arrested by deputies without incident at his place of employment on a burglary charge.

Gabriel Emmons, 30, was arrested following a chase on South 16th Avenue near General Pershing involving Laurel police and Jones County deputies. He has also been charged with burglary.

Both suspects are being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

“We cannot say thanks enough to residents who provided tips on the whereabouts of these two burglary suspects. Our investigators followed every lead and stayed in high gear in the search for these suspects,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We also greatly appreciate the assistance of LPD officers and investigators in the apprehension of Gabriel Emmons during a foot chase. We’ve said it time and time again, if you run from us you will just go to jail tired.”  

