Two charged in connection to Hattiesburg murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested two individuals for the murder of Rhakim James. Police said James was found dead in the roadway in the 110 block of Franklin Street on Sunday, May 24.

On Sunday, May 31, police arrested 26-year-old Laquon Fluker and charged him with hindering prosecution. The charge was upgraded to murder a day later.

Veenesha Snow, 22, was also arrested on Sunday and charged with hindering prosecution in the investigation. On Wednesday, the charge of accessory after the fact of murder was added. She is currently being held at Forest County Jail.

