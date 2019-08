Police in Ridgeland arrested two men and charged them with running an alleged card scam.

Demario Minister

Kemontaye James

Demario Minister and Kemontaye James are charged with conspiracy to commit credit card fraud. The victim in the scam is a local business call Goddess Lengths.

Anyone with any information please contact the Ridgeland Police Department, Det. Mike McGahey, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward.