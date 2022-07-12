JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting involving juveniles.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the shooting happened at 3049 Bienville Drive and four juveniles were driving a white Honda Accord.

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, a 14-year-old girl was grazed in the neck area while playing basketball in the driveway when the white Honda Accord came driving down Marble Street to Bienville Drive.

The juvenile suspects opened the doors on the vehicle and fired shots at the others outside and at the house. Those living at the house then fired back at the suspects in the Honda Accord.

The Accord left the scene and was recovered abandoned at the Wood Village Apartments on Highland Drive.

Anyone with information who can identify the person(s) responsible for the shooting and the suspects driving the Honda Accord, you are urged to contact crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).