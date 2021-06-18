Two Claiborne County women charged in stabbing death of teen

Two Claiborne County women and a teen have been charged in connection to a deadly stabbing of a teenager that happened on Tuesday, May 25.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Claiborne County women and a teen have been charged in connection to a deadly stabbing of a teenager that happened on Tuesday, May 25.

Deputies were called to Hermanville Apartments where they received a call that a male suspect, who has since been identified as 16-year-old D’Tavious Dorsey, was reportedly stabbed and unresponsive.

According to witnesses, Twaneshia Hicks, 14, stabbed Dorsey during a fight. The altercation allegedly stemmed from a dispute between the two over a basketball game. After the initial fight, investigators said Twaneshia called her aunt, Tarrinette Hicks, who notified Twaneshia’s mother, Twan Hicks, which they arrived to confront Dorsey.

Deputies said another fight took place, and Twaneshia stabbed Dorsey causing his death.

On Monday, June 14, Twaneshia appeared before in Claiborne County Justice Court and received a bond in the amount of $100,000. She was returned to the Claiborne County Detention Center.

Twan and Tarrinette Hicks’ initial appearance was Friday, where their bonds were also set. This is an ongoing investigation.