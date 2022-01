RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Two crashes have been reported at the bridge from Highway 80 to Interstate 20 westbound due to icy conditions.

According to Brandon Police, drivers should use caution because of the icy conditions exist on Interstate 20 at the overpass bridges, both east and westbound.

Crews are on the scene putting salt on the road surfaces.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully, especially on bridges and overpasses.