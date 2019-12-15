Two dead after apparent domestic violence turns into murder-suicide

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WREG) — Two people are dead in Olive Branch after what police believe to be a domestic violence situation that turned into a murder-suicide.

Neighbors said this stands as a reminder that you never know what’s going on behind closed doors.

“You just don’t think anything like this will happen around here,” a neighbor said. “To have this happen a few houses down is unnerving, for sure.”

Police ruled the incident Saturday morning along Lexi Drive in Olive Branch a murder-suicide. A man reportedly killed the mother of one of his two daughters before taking his own life.

“He had two girls,” the neighbor said. “One with her and one from a previous relationship. My heart goes out to those girls because now the youngest girl, she doesn’t have her mom or her dad now. That’s just insane.”

Neighbors said they can’t make sense of what happened after seeing the man a few days back as he was full of joy preparing for Christmas.

“Just a few days ago he was posting pictures of him and his girls,” the neighbor said. “Taking them to see Santa Claus. He was a regular guy.”

Neighbors said they can only think of one reason as a motive for the disturbing crime.

“I guess he just snapped,” the neighbor said.

Investigators know who’s responsible, but it’s still the question of why that remains unanswered.

Police have not given WREG the name of the two victims, and this is still an ongoing investigation.