Two dead after officer-involved shooting in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – According to WLOX, a man was killed during an officer-involved shooting incident in Moss Point. They also found another victim at the home they responded to.

Officers first responded to a home on Davis Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday to do a welfare check.

The officers attempted to make contact with anyone in the home, but they were unsuccessful. They responded to the home again about an hour later for a disturbance call.

When they arrived, officers said hey heard gunshots. When they approached the door, the officers were allegedly charged by someone wielding a large knife. Police said the suspect refused commands to drop his weapons, and he advanced on officers. The officers fired shots, which fatally injured the suspect.

When the officers entered the home, they found a woman lying on the floor. Investigators said she appeared to be the victim of a homicide.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

According to WLOX, the incident is under investigation by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

