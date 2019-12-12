Two dead in Holmes County murder-suicide

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Two phone calls to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office created a hectic day in Durant.

Sheriff Willie March said a little before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning his office caught wind of a dead woman’s body at the Durant Motel, but that wasn’t the only thing he’d have to worry about.

“During the time that the deputy was going to Durant to the hotel, another call came that there was a body on Castalion Road,” March said. “There was a young man laying on the ground and also was a handgun laying beside him.”

Sheriff March explained that it quickly became clear that the two shootings were linked.

“The call came into the sheriff’s office that it was a body in the Durant Hotel came from his cellular phone,” March explained.

The shooter has been identified as James Wright. Investigators said he shot and killed his girlfriend, Shanees Saffore, before killing himself.

An outside source told Sheriff March that Wright and his girlfriend were in an altercation a few days ago.

Sheriff March said that this was not Wright’s first run in with the law. He had been charged with assaulting an officer.

The shooting is still under investigation.