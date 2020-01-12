Interactive Radar

Two Delta prisons operating with generators after severe weather in state

MS State Penitentiary

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Delta prisons, including the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility in Cleveland, were affected by the severe weather that passed through the state on Saturday.

Both prisons lost power early Saturday morning and are operating with generators. Bottled water and food are being provided at both.

“We are thankful that no injuries were reported among the staff and inmates,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “There are downed power lines in the entire area so the prisons aren’t the only locations affected. Power is expected to be restored in the area by Tuesday.”

