HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies announced the narcotics division detained two suspects after a drug bust.

Investigators said they received a tip about drug activity in the 2500 block of Prosperity Street in Jackson. They served a search warrant at the location on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work diligently to address complaints of drug and illegal activity in the communities. We urge citizens to call and report it, allow us to investigate and produce these kind of results. pic.twitter.com/8BLscvb1qp — Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) March 23, 2021

The two suspects were detained for questioning. Investigators also seized two vehicles, guns, seven pounds of marijuana and several thousand dollars.