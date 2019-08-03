Two houses burn in same neighborhood, arson blamed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Fire Dept. officials say the believe arson is the reason two houses burned, which were located just minutes apart, in the same neighborhood.

Fire fighters arrived at the scene on Mount Vernon Avenue to find flames burned through a vacant home.

Shortly thereafter, the second home began to burn on Redwood Avenue.

Jackson Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said “even though it’s not as hot as it has been, it’s still hot [and] this type of work is taxing on a firefighter’s body.”

“So we just ask everybody to just make sure that you’re praying for your local firefighters and you know we’re here to serve.”