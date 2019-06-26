Two injured after Amtrak Train hits vehicle in Yazoo City

The Yazoo County Sheriff's Department is investigating after an Amtrak train hit a vehicle.

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after an Amtrak train hit a vehicle.

The accident happened near the Walmart on Willie Morris Parkway in Yazoo City.

According to Sheriff Jake Sheriff, two people inside the vehicle were hurt. One of the victims was a child.

The sheriff said one of the victims was airlifted to a hospital. There’s no word on their conditions at this time.

Amtrak’s public relations manager released a statement about the accident. You can read it below:

“On Tuesday, June 25, at approx. 6:54 p.m. CT Amtrak City of New Orleans train 58 was traveling from New Orleans to Chicago, when it came into contact with a vehicle obstructing the tracks located approx. two miles north of the Yazoo City, Miss. Station. There were no injuries reported to the 63 passengers or crew members on board. The Amtrak Police Department is cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Individuals are urged to exercise extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate the dangers of grade crossings. Earlier this month, Amtrak issued a news release about summer track safety.“