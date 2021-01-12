Two inmates die at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), two state inmates died at an infirmary at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

O.C. Brown, 67, died on Monday. He was serving life for murder/homicide and was sentenced February 5, 2003, in Walthall County.

Caden Britt, 24, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning. Britt pled guilty to sexual battery on April 1, 2019, in Pontotoc County. He was serving a three-year sentence.

Caden Britt

In each case, the cause and the manner of death will be determined by an autopsy.

