Two inmates die at Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, two inmates housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County have died. Both inmates passed away on Monday morning at Merit Health Central in Jackson. 

Willie Terrell Leflore, 69, was serving a 20-year sentence for sexual battery in DeSoto County. Leflore was sentenced on March 19, 2019.

Image preview
Willie Terrell Leflore

Joseph Whitehead, 45, was convicted of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Washington County. Whitehead was sentenced to 25 years on April 4, 2016.

Image preview
Joseph Whtehead

According to MDOC, foul play is not suspected in either case. The cause and manner of death for both are pending an autopsy.

