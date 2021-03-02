Two inmates die at separate Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), two inmates in separate prisons have died.

Quintez Hodges, 40, was pronounced dead Saturday morning at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman. Wayne Humphrey, 50, died Sunday evening at Stone County Hospital in Wiggins.

In each case, MDOC officials said the cause of death is pending an autopsy by a medical examiner who operates independently of MDOC.

Quintez Hodges (Courtesy: MDOC)

Wayne Humphrey (Courtesy: MDOC)

Hodges was sentenced to death for capital murder on September 13, 2001, in Lowndes County.

Humphrey was serving a 25-year sentence at the Stone County Regional Correctional Facility for unlawful touching of a child and residential burglary. He was sentenced in Jackson County on August 23, 2007.