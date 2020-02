SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, two inmates died in the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman this week.

Each death, one on Thursday and the other on Friday, is believed to be from natural causes. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death in each case.

The inmates’ identifications are pending notification of next of kin.