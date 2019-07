The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported two inmates escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported two inmates escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Investigators are searching for 28-year-old Christopher Benson High and 31-year-old Jonathan Blankenship. Troopers said both subjects have hair, and High may also have a beard.

If you see either of the two inmates, call 911 immediately.