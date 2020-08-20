Coronavirus Information

Two inmates in prison die in separate hospitals

Eddie Johnson Jr (left) & David Harris (right)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Correctional, two inmates convicted of sex-related crimes have died in separate hospitals.  

Foul play is not suspected in the deaths of 81-year-old David Harris and 51-year-old Eddie Johnson Jr.

Harris had been hospitalized for several months at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, where he was pronounced dead Thursday morning. He was serving 45 years for fondling and sexual battery, having been sentenced on April 7, 2009, in DeSoto County. 

Johnson died Wednesday night at Merit Health Central in Jackson. He was convicted Feb. 15, 2010, of statutory rape in Scott County and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He was placed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

An autopsy will determine Harris’s and Johnson’s official cause and manner of death. 

