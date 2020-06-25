Two Jackson Fire Department employees test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two employees of the Jackson Fire Department tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, one employee worked at Station Six and the other worked at Station 28.

Armon said the employees were off work at the time they started to feel sick. They were instructed by their immediate supervisors not to report to work. The employees were placed on administrative leave.

Both employees will remain on administrative leave until they are cleared to return to work.

“The stations are being continuously cleaned and disinfected daily by firefighters. If circumstances dictate that we need to hire outside contractors to further disinfect, it will be done,” said Armon.

