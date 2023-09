JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two men on felony child abuse charges.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Sebastian Hollins, 21, and Jerode Hollins, 19, were both arrested on Friday, September 22 in the 300 block of McAdoo Street.

Sebastian Hollins (Courtesy: JPD)

Jerode Hollins (Courtesy: JPD)

