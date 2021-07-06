Two Jackson men injured in shooting on Terry Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two men were injured during a shooting Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Terry Road.

According to Officer Sam Brown, a 59-year-old man was shot multiple times in the abdomen and back. He was taken to the hospital for surgery and has life-threatening injuries.

Brown stated a 55-year-old man was also injured when he was hit in the head with a weapon by the suspects. There’s no word on his condition at this time.

Witnesses told police they saw five to six suspects, who were wearing masks, come into the home on Terry Road with guns.

Investigators believe the incident is related to the death of Larry Brown, who was shot at the same location on Monday, July 5.

Police are still working to find the suspects.