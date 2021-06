JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jefferson County deputies arrested two men in connection to a burglary at a deer camp.

The incident happened on June 21 in the Church Hill community. Investigators arrested Johnny Jackson and Patrick Kelly. Both men were charged with burglary.

Johnny Jackson (Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Patrick Kelly (Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said some of the stolen items were recovered, and more arrests are possible.