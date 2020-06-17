Two JSU Alumnae start relief fund to rebuild black-owned businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the many black-owned businesses being looted and damaged across the country as a result of recent protests, two Jackson State University graduates have decided to help rebuild.

Kamri Brown and Jessica Yrigoyen said when they learned about the death of George Floyd and the destruction of businesses, they felt compelled to aid black business owners who needed assistance.

“We had been hearing stories of black-owned businesses being destroyed and looted along with the riots that occurred early on. We just knew we had to do something to help in the best way we knew how, so we set out to fundraise for them to help rebuild,” said Yrigoyen.

Brown shared that her inspiration to create a cause much bigger than herself stemmed from her passion to help.

“Anytime I hear about someone getting looted or anything like that, especially black-owned businesses, it really just hits home. I wouldn’t say that there is a particular story because every one resonates differently with me, personally. Being able to do this for them just makes it all worth it,” expressed Brown.

Yrigoyen and Brown want people to understand that it is important for people to use their own method of expression to positively impact the world during these tough times.

“We do recognize that people express their unique ways whether they’re protesting, whether they’re going out starting fundraisers like Jessica and I, or helping to educate other people. Every one is different, everyone has their unique ways to give back to the cause and this is just ours in particular.”

The relief fund which has a goal of $20,000 has received support from nearly 400 donors.

You can donate to the relief fund here.

