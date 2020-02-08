Two killed following three-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Two drivers have died as a result of their injuries in a three vehicle crash on US 51 in Copiah County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday of the three vehicle crash which happened just north of Hazelhurst City Limits.

Preliminary reports indicate that a southbound Chevrolet Sonic, driven by 17-year-old Mykol Agustin of Crystal Springs, crossed the center line and sideswiped a northbound Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 19-year-old Dyshawn Brent of Crystal Springs.

After sideswiping, the two vehicles then crashed head on into a northbound Toyota Camry, driven by 19-year-old Georian Myrick of Clinton.

Agustin and Myrick both died as a result of their injuries.

Neither of them were wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze was not injured.

There were no other occupants in any of the vehicles.