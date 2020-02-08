Two killed following three-vehicle crash in Copiah County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fatal crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Two drivers have died as a result of their injuries in a three vehicle crash on US 51 in Copiah County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday of the three vehicle crash which happened just north of Hazelhurst City Limits.

Preliminary reports indicate that a southbound Chevrolet Sonic, driven by 17-year-old Mykol Agustin of Crystal Springs, crossed the center line and sideswiped a northbound Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 19-year-old Dyshawn Brent of Crystal Springs.

After sideswiping, the two vehicles then crashed head on into a northbound Toyota Camry, driven by 19-year-old Georian Myrick of Clinton.

Agustin and Myrick both died as a result of their injuries.

Neither of them were wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze was not injured. 

There were no other occupants in any of the vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories