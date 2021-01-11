Two killed in Jones County house fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Fire Council announced two people died during a house fire. The fire happened at 11 Smith Drive in the Currie community.

According to officials, the person who called 911 Sunday night did not know the address of the home. Jones County dispatch was able to locate the address by pinging the cell phone signal from the caller.

Jones County deputies arrived on the scene first. Officials said the deputies tried to rescue the two individuals inside the home. One deputy was injured when attempted the rescue, but the fire flashed over as he was trying to get to one of the victims. Two people died in the blaze.

When firefighters arrived, they were unable to perform an offensive attack and enter the home to retrieve the victims. It took them several hours to contain the blaze.

Glade, M & M, Powers, South Jones, and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, along with Ellisville Fire Department. Emserv Ambulance Service was also on scene and treated and released the injured deputy. Fire crews left the scene at 5:30 a.m.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

