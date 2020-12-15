Man accused of killing two family members in Marion County injured in deputy-involved shooting

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies are investigating after two people were killed during a shooting on Monday, December 14. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Highway 587 in the Morgantown community around 4:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two deceased individuals inside the home, and they were fired upon by a man. Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect, who was identified as 43-year-old John Henry Wells. Investigators said Wells shot himself when deputies attempted to close in on him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The deputies who responded to the incident were not injured.

Investigators said the two deceased individuals were relatives of Wells. They have not been identified at this time.

Wells is facing two counts of murder in the case. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted to handle the officer-involved portion of the investigation.

