JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are dead following a shooting Monday night on Forrest Avenue and Locksley Drive in Jackson.

Jackson police responded to the scene just before 10:00 p.m. and discovered the targeted vehicle. One man was dead at the steering wheel while another man was found dead near.

“We found multiple shell casings at the rear of the car. It appeared that this individual was ambushed. So we need to hear from the community. We need to, if you have any surveillance at your house, if you just drop a dime to us, we don’t need your name. We just need the information,” said Chief James Davis.

This is an ongoing investigation.