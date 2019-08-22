Two killed in single car crash near Magee

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly single car crash on State Highway 28 in Simpson County Wednesday.

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly single car crash on State Highway 28 in Simpson County Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

MHP Troop C spokesman Cpl. Kervin Stewart said 57-year-old Davie Williamson and his daughter 34-year-old Santana Williamson died when the car they were in left the road and hit a tree.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Cpl. Stewart said Mr. Williamson was wearing his seatbelt while his daughter was not.