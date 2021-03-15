Two MDOC inmates die at separate facilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), two state inmates died at separate facilities on Sunday, March 14.

Mack Wilcher, 76, was serving life without parole at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for capital rape. He was found guilty by a jury on June 17, 1996, in Scott County.

Willie Louis Lacey, 44, died at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility clinic. He pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in Wayne County. He received a five year sentence on November 13, 2020.

Mack Wilcher

Willie Louis Lacey

In each case, the official cause of death is pending autopsy results from the State Medical Examiner.