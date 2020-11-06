Two MDOC inmates die in separate facilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl and another at the George County Regional Correctional Facility in Lucedale have died, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

MDOC officials said Richard Lee Chambers, 39, collapsed in his housing zone at Central Mississippi early Thursday morning. CPR was performed before and after the paramedics arrived. He did not respond to the life-saving efforts.

Gary Eugene Moore, 59, died at George County Regional Hospital Thursday afternoon. He was hospitalized Monday.

Richard Chambers

Gary Moore

In each case, an autopsy will determine the manner and the cause of death.

Chambers was serving time for two drug convictions for which he was sentenced on January 16, 2020. He was convicted of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine in Wayne County and given four years and one day to serve.

Moore was serving 15 years for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance in Jackson County. He was sentenced October 3, 2017.

