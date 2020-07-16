Two Men and A Truck offer moving tips during summer heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summer is a common time to move. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and hot weather, the process has become strenuous for movers.

Shelby Taylor, marketing coordinator for Two Men and a Truck, said without falling victim to the hot temperatures the best practices to follow are safety measures.

“It’s one of our busiest seasons. Everybody ‘s moving. In the morning, we are spreading out and social distancing. Dispatch meetings we have coolers of Gatorade so they have their coolers ready in the morning. During the move, they open up all of the doors in the [moving] trailer, so they can get that breeze when they get in and out of the truck,” said Taylor.

Taylor also advised others to be careful when packing lotions or any additional flammable items.

“Anything that really could get hot and melt or destroy itself. We just advise that you can move in your car.”

The company said they send out nearly 17 trucks a day to assist clients with moving and make sure that customers and movers follow tips to stay hydrated.

