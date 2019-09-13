Two men arrested after skimmer found in Madison

The Madison Police Department arrested two suspects after an electronic skimming device was found at a gas station.

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison Police Department arrested two suspects after an electronic skimming device was found at a gas station.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, an officer noticed a man acting suspiciously at the Exxon Fuel Station on Highway 51. The officer also observed a vehicle, which was occupied by another man near the gas pumps at the station.

After the officer detained the suspects, he found one of the fuel pumps at the station had been pried open and a skimmer was attached to it. When other officers arrived, they reportedly found burglary tools in the suspects’ vehicle. Both suspects were arrested.

When the station owner arrived at the scene, the other fuel pumps were checked. They did not find any other skimming devices.

The suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Darien Reyes of Houston, TX, and 32-year-old Alfredo Avila Perez, also of Houston.

The subjects were identified as Darien Reyes, age 31, of Houston, TX and Alfredo Avila Perez, age 32, also of Houston.

Reyes was charged with Unlawful Use of a Scanning Device or Re-encoder, Possession of Burglary Tools and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Darien Reyes



Avila Perez was charged with Use of a Scanning Device or R-encoder, Possession of Burglary Tools, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Identity Theft.

Alfredo Avila Perez

According to officers, Avila Perez was in possession of several gift cards. Investigators said the cards contained stolen credit card data.

Both suspects are being held at the Madison County Detention Center, and they are awaiting an initial court appearance in Madison Municipal Court.

This is an ongoing investigation and further charges are possible.

Officers reportedly checked all of the fuel pumps at all of the fuel stations within the city and no other electronic skimming devices were located.