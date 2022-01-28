NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)- Two have been arrested in the connection of the shooting death of Antonio Foster on Thursday, January 13.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Barney Lee Hawkins Jr. and Darius Benard were both arrested Thursday night and charged with conspiracy to murder.

Violent Immediate Police Emergency Response (V.I.P.E.R.) Unit and SWAT team arrested Hawkins shortly after Bernard had been brought in for questioning.

More charges and arrest may be coming pending to the outcome for further investigation, said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

Chieft Daughtry said they are not sure if the shooting that took place on January 13 and the shooting that happened Thursday night on East Oak Street are connected but could be possible. Both incidents are still under investigation.