JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police charged two men in connection to a kidnapping incident that happened earlier this week.

According to investigators, a man and a woman were held against their will inside a vehicle. They were later found safe.

Jason Fisher

Hardale Jernigan

The suspects, 22-year-old Jason Fisher and 23-year-old Hardale Jernigan, were arrested in the 3900 block of Skyline Drive. Both have been charged with kidnapping.