Two men dead after Amtrak crash in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV)-Two men are dead after an Amtrak train hit an 18-wheeler tow truck between Jackson and Byram.

Officials say the 18-wheeler was towing a tractor trailer to the Jackson Motor Speedway when it was hit by an Amtrak train headed from New Orleans to Memphis.

It happened after 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

The men have been identified as James Creel from Meridian and Scott Hartsock, from Florida.



According to Amtrak, there were 133 passengers on the train and none of them were injured.



Byram Police Chief David Errington says the intersection doesn’t have train crossing arms or flashing lights, which is an issue that’s been discussed before.

The passengers were stranded on the tracks for a few hours before eventually being bussed away to the Jackson Downtown train station.

The crash also knocked over a powerline.

Entergy crews spent the night cleaning up the damage and are working to restore power.

The crash is under investigation at this time.