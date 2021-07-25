Two men in critical condition after two separate shootings in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb Police Department is investigating two shootings that caused two people to get airlifted to the hospital.

The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of 25th Street near Venable Street. Terry Harrell, 23, was shot in the neck and head. He was transported to Southwest Medical Center and later airlifted to UMMC in Jackson in critical condition.

The second shooting occurred at the intersection of Summit Street and Higgins Drive. Brian Taylor, 20, was shot multiple time in the abnormal. He was also transported to Southwest Medical Center and later Airlifted to UMMC in critical condition.

Investigators have yet to determine if the two shootings are related. If anyone have additional information on either shooting, should contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime stoppers at 601-684-0033.