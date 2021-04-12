Two men injured after shooting at Bailey Ave. intersection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night just after 11:00 p.m. at the intersection of Bailey Avenue.
Police found shell casings along Bailey Avenue at Northside Drive.
12 News talked to one of the victims who told us they were stopped at a red light, when someone in another car opened fire.
They were able to get away from the shooter and call for help on Bishop Avenue by Hickory Ridge Drive-which is about a block away from the shooting.
One man was just grazed by a bullet.
He says his friend, however, was shot in the stomach and possibly was also hurt somewhere on his head and was taken to a hospital.
There’s no word on his condition at this time.
Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.