JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate shooting that left two men injured on Thursday, March 25.

The first shooting was a drive-by that happened just before 5:00 p.m. Officers identified the victim as Jarius Taxler. He was taken to UMMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around the same time. The male victim, who has been identified as Damian Green, was shot along Cedar Lane. Officers said the suspects were driving a dark vehicle. According to police, drugs were involved in the shooting.

Green was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.