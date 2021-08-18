Two Mississippi casinos require vaccinations for some employees

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – MGM Resorts International announced Monday that salaried and new employees at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi and Gold Strike Casino in Tunica are required to get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Sun Herald.

Salaried employees who are not working exclusively from home will be required to show proof of vaccination by Friday, October 15 as a condition of employment. New MGM employees must get the vaccine before starting work, effective Monday, August 30. The order affects more than 6,000 employees in eight states.

Beau Rivage required all employees, those vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear masks starting July 29. Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County and Palace Casino and Treasure Bay Casino in Biloxi also issued mask mandates for employees.

Both Scarlet Pearl and Beau Rivage management said they are looking to expand the vaccination requirements for hourly staff members.