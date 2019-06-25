Two Mississippi doctors, two nurses charged with multi-million dollar scheme

Two doctors and two nurses in Mississippi face charges in an alleged multi-million dollar scheme to defraud Tricare Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi and United Healthcare of Mississippi.

The accused are Shahjahan Sultan, M.D., 37, of Madison; Thomas Edward Sturdavant, M.D., 56, of Kingsport, Tenn.; Freda Cal Covington, R.N., 54, of Hattiesburg; and Fallon Deneem Page, R.N., 36, of Soso, Miss. They are all charged in various counts of a 15-count indictment returned on June 11, 2019 in the Southern District of Mississippi.

The four accused are expected to appear in court this week. 

