JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Staffing shortages at state-run mental health facilities seem to be at the root of a fight between Disability Rights Mississippi and The Mississippi Department of Mental Health, who are headed to court after the mental health agency withheld requested records.

“We’ve seen some of these isolated incidents with some anonymous tip and so in requesting these records we can just get a better picture of what’s going on in these facilities that we can’t be in 24/7,” said Jane Walton, Communications Director, Disability Rights Mississippi.

The group said they requested records from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health to get a better understanding of how the staffing shortages may be impacting individuals inside state run facilities, but the Department blocked the effort.

The two agencies will go to court to discuss the release of the records.