Two Mississippi Museums free to public in honor of Emmett Till’s birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to commemorate Emmett Till on his birthday, TempStaff covered admissions to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History.

Admissions also included the special exhibit Mississippi Distilled: Prohibition, Piety, and Politics.

Darius Hannah Petal High School senior said it was important for him to take advantage of this free entry to learn about Till and additional Mississippi History.

“It’s important to learn the history of what you come behind because if it wasn’t for the history we have today majority of us wouldn’t be in a better place like what we are today.”

Emmet Till was killed at the age of 14 on August 28, 1955. Today, he would have been 79 years old.

LATEST STORIES: